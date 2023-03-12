Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading Down 1.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 9,939 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Down 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.