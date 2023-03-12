Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

