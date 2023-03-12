Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Insider Sells $61,210.64 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.83 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

