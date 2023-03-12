Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $893,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $365,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,433,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $523,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

IRRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

(Get Rating)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.