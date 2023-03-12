International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,713,069. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

