Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.91.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$16.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

