Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 1,257.6% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 240.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMP opened at $24.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.