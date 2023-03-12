Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCV stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

