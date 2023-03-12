Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 760.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $41,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,254,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,828,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.74. 1,956,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

