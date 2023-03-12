Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the February 13th total of 694,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISDX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 1,093,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,343. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 379,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 109,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter.

