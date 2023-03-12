Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 262,276 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

