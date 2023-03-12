ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.61. 11,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 34,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

ioneer Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

