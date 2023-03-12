IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0219 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $207.03 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001714 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00433254 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.69 or 0.29280124 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.
IoTeX Profile
IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,130,889 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars.
