IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0222 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. IoTeX has a market cap of $209.82 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,149,639 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

