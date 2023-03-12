iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.38

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 448909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

