iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USXF. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.10 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $615.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

