iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,430,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,564,000 after acquiring an additional 122,283 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,935,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,860,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

