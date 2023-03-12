iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 164,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after acquiring an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

