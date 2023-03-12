iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 164,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
