iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOVGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 164,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after acquiring an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

