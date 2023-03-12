iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.2% of Jane Street Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.57% of iShares MBS ETF worth $351,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.21. 2,463,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,388. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $103.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.