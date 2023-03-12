iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,171,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,195,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EFV opened at $47.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

