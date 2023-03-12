iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,333 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVLU opened at $24.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

