iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,280 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 74,365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 60,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $36.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

