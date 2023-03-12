iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

