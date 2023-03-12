iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $238,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.18. 69,274,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,945,746. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

