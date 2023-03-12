iShares Russell 2000 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 1,069,782 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 809,948 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.