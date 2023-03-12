iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 9.6% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. The stock had a trading volume of 245,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,457. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

