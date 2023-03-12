iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,582,000 after acquiring an additional 484,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,162,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 583.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IYF traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.43. 645,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,749. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.