ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 54 ($0.65) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.52) to GBX 121 ($1.46) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.68) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. ITV has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

