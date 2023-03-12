Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Vulcan Materials makes up about 8.1% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 74.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.29. 1,003,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

