Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Century Aluminum comprises 0.4% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 105,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 82,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. 2,692,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. B. Riley cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.