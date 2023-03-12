Jade Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 1.5% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

CCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 46,525,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,622,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.