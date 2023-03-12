Jade Capital Advisors LLC Invests $584,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.0% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. 3,036,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.