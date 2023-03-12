Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.02% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $115,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $2,992,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $3,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 73,680,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,763,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

