Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,886,797 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 75,928.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $165,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.73. 7,513,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,190. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

