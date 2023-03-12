Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 157,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.