Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JBS Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS JBSAY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. 292,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,998. JBS has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

