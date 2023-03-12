Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.8 %

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $281.46 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.88 and its 200-day moving average is $298.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.