Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,661

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,573 ($30.94) to GBX 2,661 ($32.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.66) to GBX 2,200 ($26.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($31.99) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.75) to GBX 2,700 ($32.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.39) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,606.86 ($31.35).

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,099 ($25.24) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,983 ($35.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,137.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,994.33. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.48, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

