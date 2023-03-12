John Wood Group (LON:WG) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 237 ($2.85) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 190 ($2.28).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.52).

WG stock opened at GBX 222.30 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,852.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.19. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.07).

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,526 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,662.70 ($4,404.40). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,134.08). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,662.70 ($4,404.40). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,005 shares of company stock worth $994,330. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

