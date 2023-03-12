Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.