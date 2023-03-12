Joystick (JOY) Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $1,160.44 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00228495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,472.68 or 1.00161656 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07284194 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,436.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

