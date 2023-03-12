Joystick Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $5,449.13 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00035555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00225708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,635.80 or 1.00070683 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07044021 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,202.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

