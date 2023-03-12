JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Trading Down 1.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.01 and last traded at $48.02. 311,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 228,758 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.