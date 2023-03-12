JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($14.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.21).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 852.80 ($10.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 914.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 919.25. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,562.50%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

