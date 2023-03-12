JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($14.79) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.21).
Pearson Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 852.80 ($10.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 914.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 919.25. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
