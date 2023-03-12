Kadena (KDA) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004444 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $204.73 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,400 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

