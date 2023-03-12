Kadena Price Down 10.4% This Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $207.71 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00442397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.43 or 0.29903117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,400 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.