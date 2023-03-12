Kava Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $396.92 million and $53.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,817,109 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.