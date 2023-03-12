KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KDDI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDDIY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 63,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.07.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

