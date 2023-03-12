Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 537 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,929,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

