Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.87. 2,661,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.